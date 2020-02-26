CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers fall 68-59 at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — The Clemson University men's basketball team came out on the losing end at Georgia Tech this. Aamir Simms scored 23 points, but Clemson fell to the Georgia Tech 68-59 at McCamish Pavilion on Tuesday.

The Tigers (14-13, 8-9) shot 41.4 percent from the field, and the Yellow Jackets (14-14, 8-9) made 47.3 percent of its shot attempts, including a 7-for-16 mark from 3-point range. The Tigers scored 18 points off of 17 Yellow Jacket turnovers, recorded 34 points in the paint and pulled down 31 rebounds.

Simms led all players with a game-high 23 points, 16 of which came in the first half. Overall, Simms went 10-for-16 from the floor, matching his career high for field goals made in a game, and tallied five boards, two assists and two blocks. Al-Amir Dawes registered 10 points and five rebounds to go along with his four assists and four steals, and Hunter Tyson contributed 10 points and four rebounds. Georgia Tech's Jose Alvarado finished with 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting.

Dominating on both ends of the floor in the first half, Simms applied relentless defensive pressure and consistently sank contested layups. The big man scored the Tigers' final 10 points of the first half. Simms also set up a dunk by Tevin Mack with a nice pass early in the game.