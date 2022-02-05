CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers come up short vs. Ga. Tech

ATLANTA — PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) and Al-Amir Dawes (Newark, N.J./The Patrick School) combined for 36 points, including 31 in the second half in Clemson University men’s basketball’s 69-64 loss at Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers (12-10, 4-7 ACC) were led by both Hall and Dawes’ 18 points. Naz Bohannon (Lorain, Ohio/Lorain) nearly totaled his first double-double of the season with nine points and eight boards in his first start of the campaign.

Hall added eight boards to his 9-of-15 shooting from the floor to tie Bohannon for the team lead on the glass.

The Yellow Jackets (10-12, 3-8 ACC) netted 23 points off of 18 Tiger turnovers and also received 37 points from its bench in the narrow victory.

Down by as many as 16 in the opening stanza, Clemson worked its way back into the game and trailed by just four before a costly turnover helped Georgia Tech keep Clemson at bay.

Clemson (12-10, 4-7), was without Hunter Tyson, who is out indefinitely with a broken clavicle suffered in the first half of the Tigers' 75-69 victory over Florida State Wednesday. The 6-foot-8 senior had started 21 straight games and was averaging a career-best 10.4 points per game.

Clemson returns to the floor for what begins a stretch of three home games in five days. Clemson hosts North Carolina on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. The game will air on ACCN.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0