CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers beat Georgia Tech; Clemson women fall in tourney

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aisha Sheppard scored 20 points, Elizabeth Kitley had 19 points and 10 rebounds and No. 21 Virginia Tech beat Clemson 82-60 on Thursday in the second round of the ACC tournament.

Fifth-seeded Virginia Tech advances to play No. 4 seed and 16th-ranked North Carolina in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Hokies evened the season series on Feb. 13 with a 66-61 victory over then-No. 23 North Carolina. The Tar Heels won 71-46 on their court on Jan. 9.

Virginia Tech made its first six field goals and led 25-15 after one quarter before extending it to 53-30 at halftime, shooting 79% from the field. The Hokies had three players in double figures for their most post scored by halftime in an ACC tournament game.

The Hokies led by 30 points on a 3-pointer by Sheppard early in the third quarter. Sheppard made 7 of 11 field goals with four makes from distance, and Kitley, the ACC player of the year, only missed two of her 10 field goals as Virginia Tech shot 58.7%.

Georgia Amoore added 15 points for Virginia Tech (22-8). Starter Cayla King injured her ankle in the third quarter and was helped off the floor before later returning to the bench with ice wrapped around her right foot.

Delicia Washington, who scored 33 points in the opening round, had 19 points for Clemson (10-21). Amari Robinson and Kionna Gaines each added 11 points.

Clemson was 0 of 9 from 3-point range, while Virginia Tech made 9 of 19, and the teams combined to make 39 of 45 free throws.

Tigers top Georgia Tech

CLEMSON (AP) — Naz Bohannon converted a three-point play with 14 seconds left to complete a three-point play and cap a second-half comeback that lifted Clemson to a 68-65 win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

The win moves Clemson (15-15, 7-12) into 10th place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with one game remaining in the regular season. Georgia Tech (11-19, 4-15) heads into its final game of the regular season at home Saturday against Boston College as the 15th seed and would face Clemson for a third time in a first-round tournament game.

David Collins scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished four assists for Clemson. Bohannon finished with nine points off the bench, all in the second half.

Carolina women open Friday

#1/1 South Carolina (27-1, 15-1) faces Arkansas (17-12, 7-9) or Missouri (18-11, 7-9) on Friday in a 1 p.m. SEC women's basketball tournament matchup at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

The Gamecocks are chasing their seventh SEC Tournament title. After opening their careers with tournament titles in 2020 and 2021, this year's junior class looks to keep pace with A'ja Wilson, who is the only player in SEC history to win the tournament every year of her career.

South Carolina's 11 wins over ranked opponents this season lead the nation.

National Player of the Year candidate Aliyah Boston got her first round of crowns this season with the SEC coaches tapping her for SEC Player and Defensive Player of the Year, extending her streak of at least a share of the latter award to three seasons.

N.C. Central (W) 84, S.C. State 74

N.C. Central 67, S.C. State 62

