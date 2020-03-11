CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers advance to meet No. 1 FSU

This game was every bit as tight as the first matchup with neither team leading by more than seven points until Clemson took over late.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tigers outscored Miami 16-11 in the final four minutes, including an 11-0 run.

With the game tied at 53, Curran Scott made two free throws and Dawes added four more from the line to put the Tigers ahead by six. Hunter Tyson then drilled a critical 3-pointer from the top of the key and Dawes added two more free throws to give Clemson its biggest lead of the game at 64-53 with 1:04 remaining.

Tyson finished with eight points off the bench, all in the second half, to give the Tigers a lift.

"He's a confident person, so it doesn't surprise me in the least that he's going to raise up and shoot a 3 with a minute and a half to go in a game" Brownell said of Tyson.

Things got a little scary at the end for Clemson after Isaiah Wong stole an inbound pass and converted a baseline 3 to cut the lead to 68-64. Miami's Anthony Walker added another steal and was fouled, but missed both free throws with 10 seconds left.