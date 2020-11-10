CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tiger hoops to face SCSU Dec. 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide men’s basketball schedule Tuesday morning.

Clemson’s home ACC slate is highlighted by contests against Florida State, Virginia, North Carolina, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, NC State, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Miami (Fla.).

The Tigers will host two separate three-game home stands during ACC play, once during early February and once toward the end of the month and into early March.

The Tigers have home non-conference games against S.C. State (Dec. 2), Maryland (Dec. 9) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and Morehead State (Dec. 22). Non-conference matchups with Mississippi State, Purdue/Liberty and Alabama were previously released.

Clemson will travel to Columbia for its annual Palmetto Series game against South Carolina. Details of that matchup will be released at a later date.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0