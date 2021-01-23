CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Red-hot Florida State routs No. 20 Clemson 80-61

In the first half, Clemson had more turnovers (seven) than made shots (4 of 24). The Tigers were 14 of 16 from the free-throw line, helping to keep them in the game early before the Seminoles poured it on in the second half. Florida State led by 38 with 11:20 left in the game.

Clemson shot 17 of 56 (30.4%) from the floor and 5 of 30 (16.7%) from 3-point range. The Tigers' three straight losses — to Virginia, at Georgia Tech and at Florida State — have all been by double figures.

"Obviously we got to get this fixed," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "I think there's guys in this locker room that care enough to do it. … We haven't played very well and those teams have made us pay. We've lost a little confidence."

Florida State made 29 of 60 (48.3%) from the floor and 12 of 28 (42.9%) from 3-point range. The Seminoles are 4-0 since going two weeks between games due to coronavirus protocols, getting wins over NC State, North Carolina, at Louisville and Clemson.

Injured Seminoles