CLEMSON BASKETBALL: No. 24 Tigers take first loss, fall to Virginia Tech 66-60

“We were so much more connected,” Young said of the Hokies’ defense. “We were lighter on our feet. We contested dribble handoffs and ball screens, and our rotations were much more sound.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Tigers’ first visit in the top 25 in more than two years probably will last only a week after losing to the unranked Hokies.

DIARRA OPTS OUT FOR HOKIES

Virginia Tech guard Cartier Diarra played in four of the Hokies’ first five games, but he informed Young before the Clemson game that he was opting out of college basketball indefinitely because of fears related to COVID-19. Young said that Diarra, who was averaging 7.5 points and 20 minutes per game, was welcome to return once he felt comfortable with the situation.

TYSON OUT INDEFINITELY FOR TIGERS

Clemson played without Hunter Tyson, who had started two games and was the team’s fourth-leading scorer, because of a facial injury. Tyson, who was shooting 52.6% from the floor, including 50% from beyond the 3-point arc, will be out for a while, according to Brownell. The Tigers certainly could have used his shooting against Virginia Tech.