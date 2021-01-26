CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Lady Tigers fall to Pittsburgh

CLEMSON — Clemson was unable to pick up a win versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday, as the Panthers defeated the Tigers 79-69 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers were coming off a double-overtime outing the previous Thursday and an overtime affair on Sunday.

The Tigers (9-6, 4-6) made 44.8% of their field goals, while the Panthers (4-4, 2-3) registered a field goal percentage of 41.4. Clemson knocked down seven shots from behind the arc and outrebounded Pitt 44-38. In the paint, Clemson accumulated 26 points. The Tigers also tallied 15 second-chance points. The Panthers, who made six 3-pointers, benefited from their 40 points in the paint and 39 points off the bench.

Delicia Washington scored a game-high 17 points and dished out a game-high seven assists, as well. She went 6-for-11 from the floor and 4-for-6 at the free throw line. Gabby Elliott shot 7-of-16 from the field and amassed 16 points and four rebounds. Amari Robinson corralled a game-high 12 boards to go along with her six points. Kendall Spray connected on a trio of 3-point attempts to give her nine points on the night. She also grabbed four rebounds. For Pitt, Liatu King and Destiny Strother scored 15 points apiece.