CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Hokies topple Tigers 70-58

Clemson: Though the Tigers have quality wins over Duke, Louisville and Florida State – three teams currently ranked in the top 12 of The Associated Press poll – their hopes of an NCAA Tournament bid probably came to an end with the loss to the Hokies. They settled too often for 3-pointers, making just 9 of 35 attempts, instead of capitalizing on Virginia Tech’s lack of size and that led to their downfall.

Virginia Tech: In addition to shooting well, the Hokies outrebounded an ACC opponent for just the third time this season – doing so twice against the Tigers. Winning that battle also played a key role in their winning, and despite their late-season skid, the Hokies still have a shot at a winning season and a National Invitational Tournament berth. That would be an incredible accomplishment for first-year head coach Mike Young, who starts three freshmen and plays six regularly.

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers play at home against Georgia Tech on Friday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at Notre Dame on Saturday.

