CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Cavaliers rout Tigers to stay perfect in ACC

CLEMSON — Virginia coach Tony Bennett thinks that his team has more to improve this season. But he believes his team's rout of No. 12 Clemson is a strong stride forward in that journey.

"It's one game," Bennett cautioned after the 18th-ranked Cavaliers won their 11th straight over the Tigers, 85-50 on Saturday night. "But we're taking steps in the right direction."

And those steps could lead the Cavaliers (9-2, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) back to the top of the ACC.

Virginia used accurate shooting and a stingy defense to open a double-digit lead and won by its biggest margin in ACC play since topping Wake Forest 70-34 in February 2015.

There were plenty of questions for the 2019 national champions after a humbling 98-75 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga last month. Ever since, Virginia has played like the regular-season ACC champions it was in 2018 and 2019.

Sam Hauser and Tomas Woldetensae had 14 points and four 3-pointers each to lead the Cavaliers, who are off to their best league start since opening 12-0 in the 2017-18 season.

"I think we've grown" since the Gonzaga loss, said Hauser, the Marquette graduate transfer. "We've taken some really good strides since that game. It's been showing."