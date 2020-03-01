Tigers rally to take series

CLEMSON — Clemson's bats waited an awfully long time to wake up, but the Tigers used a four-run seventh inning and overcame a crazy bases-loaded sequence in the sixth to knock off rival South Carolina 5-2 Sunday and win the series 2-1.

It marked the fifth time in six years the Tigers (9-2) won the series, and they rebounded after dropping two of three last year.

After South Carolina (7-4) took a 2-1 lead in the second inning, Clemson finally tied the game in the seventh on an RBI sacrifice fly by Bryar Hawkins that scored Elijah Henderson. The Tigers then came through in a clutch situation when Parker drilled a double to the gap in right to score Davis Sharpe and Kier Meredith and give Clemson a 4-2 lead in the seventh.

Adam Hackenberg made it 5-2 with a single to left that scored Parker, who was easily beaten by the the throw at home but he slid his hand under the tag and touched home plate first. He was initially ruled safe, and the call was upheld by replay.

Clemson starting pitcher Spencer Strider worked four innings, allowing two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk in 49 pitches. Mat Clark tossed three scoreless frames and struck out four batters in relief to earn his second win of the season.

