Tigers host Spartans on Tuesday

• The Tigers are averaging 5.6 runs per game and hitting .257 with a .367 on-base percentage, .436 slugging percentage and eight steals.

• The pitching staff has a 3.47 ERA, .242 opponents’ batting average and 3.30 strikeout-to-walk ratio and Clemson is fielding .979.

USC Upstate overview

• USC Upstate, who has a 3-0 road record, is led by second-year Head Coach Mike McGuire.

• The Spartans swept Radford last week and have won 12 games in a row. They are hitting .313 and have a 3.00 ERA and .981 fielding percentage.

• Jeff Taylor is hitting .400, Cameron MacIntosh is batting .375, Jason Matthews is hitting .366 and Devin Buckner is batting .355.

Quick hits

• Clemson has lost its four games by a combined five runs.

• Clemson has allowed three runs or less in six of its nine games in 2021.

• Dylan Brewer and James Parker are the only Tigers to start all nine games in 2021, and both have reached base in all nine games.

ACC standings