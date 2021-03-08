 Skip to main content
Tigers host Spartans on Tuesday
editor's pick

Tigers host Spartans on Tuesday

SPORTS LIBRARY, Clemson, baseball

CLEMSON - The Clemson Tigers baseball team will host USC Upstate on Tuesday afternoon.

Game setup

• Who - USC Upstate (9-0) vs. Clemson (5-4)

• Best ranking - SCU - NR; CU - NR

• When - Tuesday (4 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

• Video announcers - Tim Bourret, Dan Scott

• Listen (radio) - WCCP (105.5 FM)

• Listen (internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets - Sold out (available on StubHub.com)

Series history

• Overall record - Clemson leads 3-0 (2009-13)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 3-0 (2009-13)

Starting pitchers

• LHP Sawyer Worrell (SCU) vs. LHP Caden Grice (CU)

Clemson overview

• Clemson, who has a 5-2 home record in 2021, won one of three games against Notre Dame at home last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.6 runs per game and hitting .257 with a .367 on-base percentage, .436 slugging percentage and eight steals.

• The pitching staff has a 3.47 ERA, .242 opponents’ batting average and 3.30 strikeout-to-walk ratio and Clemson is fielding .979.

USC Upstate overview

• USC Upstate, who has a 3-0 road record, is led by second-year Head Coach Mike McGuire.

• The Spartans swept Radford last week and have won 12 games in a row. They are hitting .313 and have a 3.00 ERA and .981 fielding percentage.

• Jeff Taylor is hitting .400, Cameron MacIntosh is batting .375, Jason Matthews is hitting .366 and Devin Buckner is batting .355.

Quick hits

• Clemson has lost its four games by a combined five runs.

• Clemson has allowed three runs or less in six of its nine games in 2021.

• Dylan Brewer and James Parker are the only Tigers to start all nine games in 2021, and both have reached base in all nine games.

ACC standings

• Clemson is tied for third place in the ACC Atlantic Division standings with a 1-2 league mark.

• Overall in the ACC standings, Clemson is tied for ninth place.

Grice powering lineup

• Freshman lefty and first baseman Caden Grice showed his power potential in the fall and preseason, and he has carried that into the season.

• He's hitting .348 with four homers, a double, seven RBIs, eight runs, a .913 slugging percentage and .483 on-base percentage in eight games.

• He is 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings pitched over one start.

• With his 6'6" frame, he has saved several runs at first base with his ability to stretch and catch errant throws.

• He was named one of 12 national players-of-the-week by Collegiate Baseball on March 8 for his previous four games, when he hit four homers.

Tags

