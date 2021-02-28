No. 16 Gamecocks rally for 8-7 win over Clemson

COLUMBIA -- Andrew Eyster's walkoff single with two outs in the ninth inning propelled No. 16 South Carolina to an 8-7 win over No. 22 Clemson at Founders Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Gamecocks, who took a 2-0 lead in the season series, improved to 6-0, while the Tigers dropped to 3-2.

For the second day in a row, Eyster sent South Carolina to victory with a walkoff hit. On Sunday, Brady Allen led off the ninth inning with a walk, then Wes Clarke walked with one out. After a strikeout, Eyster lined a 1-0 pitch to the wall in right-center to score Allen.

James Parker extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a two-out, run-scoring double in the first inning, then Clarke belted a solo homer in the third inning. Clemson regained the lead in the top of the fifth inning on Jonathan French's two-out, two-run double. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Braylen Wimmer led off the with a homer, then Clarke hit a three-run homer, his second of the game and eighth of the season, to give South Carolina a 5-3 lead.