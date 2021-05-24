Clemson to play in ACC tournament in Charlotte

CLEMSON - The Clemson Tigers baseball team travels to the 47th ACC Tournament as the No. 11 seed at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Tournament setup
• Who (Tuesday) - Clemson (24-26) vs. Louisville (27-21)
• Who (Wednesday) - Georgia Tech (28-21) vs. Clemson (24-26)
• Best Ranking - CU - NR; LOU - NR; GAT - No. 17 Collegiate Baseball
• When - Tuesday (11 a.m.), Wednesday (7 p.m.)
• Where - Charlotte, N.C. (Truist Field)
• Watch - RSN, ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)
• Video Announcers - Eric Collins (Wednesday), Nick Green (Tuesday), Peter Moylan (Wednesday), Tom Werme (Tuesday)
• Listen (Radio) - WCCP (105.5 FM)
• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com
• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball
Series history (Louisville)
• Overall Record - Clemson leads 17-10 (1970-21)
• Record at Neutral - Clemson leads 3-0 (2015-19)
• Record in ACC Tournament - Clemson leads 3-0 (2015-19)
Series history (Georgia Tech)
• Overall Record - Clemson leads 115-114-3 (1902-2021)
• Record at Neutral - Clemson leads 19-9 (1959-14)
• Record in ACC Tournament - Clemson leads 16-11 (1981-14)
Starting pitchers
• Tuesday - LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU) vs. RHP Kaleb Corbett (LOU)
• Wednesday - TBA (GAT) vs. TBA (CU)
Clemson overview
• Clemson, who has a 1-1 neutral record, was swept in three games at home by Duke last weekend.
• The Tigers are averaging 5.7 runs per game and hitting .255 with a .414 slugging percentage, .362 on-base percentage and 34 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 4.81 ERA, .262 opponents’ batting average and 2.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .968.
Louisville overview
• Louisville, who has yet to play a neutral game, is led by 15th-year Head Coach Dan McDonnell.
• The Cardinals were swept at home by Miami (Fla.) last weekend. They are hitting .278 and have a 4.90 ERA and .969 fielding percentage.
• Henry Davis is hitting .366 with 12 homers, 44 RBIs and 10 of the team's 106 steals, while Alex Binelas has totaled 15 homers and 56 RBIs.
Georgia Tech overview
• Georgia Tech, who has yet to play a neutral game, is led by 28th-year Head Coach Danny Hall.
• The Yellow Jackets won two of three games against North Carolina. They are hitting .286 and have a 5.63 ERA and .965 fielding percentage.
• Kevin Parada is hitting .328, Luke Waddell is batting .322 and Justyn-Henry Malloy is hitting .307 with 10 homers and 39 RBIs.
Quick hits
• For the 20th straight year, Clemson played the maximum number of games it could play in the regular season in 2021.
• Clemson is 1-0 at Truist Field, as it defeated Charlotte 8-5 on March 26, 2019.
• The Tigers are 3-0 against Louisville in the ACC Tournament (all games in Durham, N.C.), with wins in 2015 (7-2), 2016 (5-3) and 2019 (7-1).
2 Tigers named to All-ACC Team
• Caden Grice (1B) and James Parker (SS) were Second-Team All-ACC selections. It was the first time each was honored with an All-ACC accolade.
• Mack Anglin (SP) and Caden Grice (1B) earned All-ACC Freshman honors.