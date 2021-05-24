Clemson to play in ACC tournament in Charlotte

• Henry Davis is hitting .366 with 12 homers, 44 RBIs and 10 of the team's 106 steals, while Alex Binelas has totaled 15 homers and 56 RBIs.

Georgia Tech overview

• Georgia Tech, who has yet to play a neutral game, is led by 28th-year Head Coach Danny Hall.

• The Yellow Jackets won two of three games against North Carolina. They are hitting .286 and have a 5.63 ERA and .965 fielding percentage.

• Kevin Parada is hitting .328, Luke Waddell is batting .322 and Justyn-Henry Malloy is hitting .307 with 10 homers and 39 RBIs.

Quick hits

• For the 20th straight year, Clemson played the maximum number of games it could play in the regular season in 2021.

• Clemson is 1-0 at Truist Field, as it defeated Charlotte 8-5 on March 26, 2019.

• The Tigers are 3-0 against Louisville in the ACC Tournament (all games in Durham, N.C.), with wins in 2015 (7-2), 2016 (5-3) and 2019 (7-1).

2 Tigers named to All-ACC Team

• Caden Grice (1B) and James Parker (SS) were Second-Team All-ACC selections. It was the first time each was honored with an All-ACC accolade.

• Mack Anglin (SP) and Caden Grice (1B) earned All-ACC Freshman honors.

