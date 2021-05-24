 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clemson to play in ACC tournament in Charlotte
0 comments

Clemson to play in ACC tournament in Charlotte

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SPORTS LIBRARY, Clemson, baseball

CLEMSON - The Clemson Tigers baseball team travels to the 47th ACC Tournament as the No. 11 seed at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tournament setup

• Who (Tuesday) - Clemson (24-26) vs. Louisville (27-21)

• Who (Wednesday) - Georgia Tech (28-21) vs. Clemson (24-26)

• Best Ranking - CU - NR; LOU - NR; GAT - No. 17 Collegiate Baseball

• When - Tuesday (11 a.m.), Wednesday (7 p.m.)

• Where - Charlotte, N.C. (Truist Field)

• Watch - RSN, ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)

• Video Announcers - Eric Collins (Wednesday), Nick Green (Tuesday), Peter Moylan (Wednesday), Tom Werme (Tuesday)

• Listen (Radio) - WCCP (105.5 FM)

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

Series history (Louisville)

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 17-10 (1970-21)

• Record at Neutral - Clemson leads 3-0 (2015-19)

• Record in ACC Tournament - Clemson leads 3-0 (2015-19)

Series history (Georgia Tech)

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 115-114-3 (1902-2021)

• Record at Neutral - Clemson leads 19-9 (1959-14)

• Record in ACC Tournament - Clemson leads 16-11 (1981-14)

Starting pitchers

• Tuesday - LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU) vs. RHP Kaleb Corbett (LOU)

• Wednesday - TBA (GAT) vs. TBA (CU)

Clemson overview

• Clemson, who has a 1-1 neutral record, was swept in three games at home by Duke last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.7 runs per game and hitting .255 with a .414 slugging percentage, .362 on-base percentage and 34 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.81 ERA, .262 opponents’ batting average and 2.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .968.

Louisville overview

• Louisville, who has yet to play a neutral game, is led by 15th-year Head Coach Dan McDonnell.

• The Cardinals were swept at home by Miami (Fla.) last weekend. They are hitting .278 and have a 4.90 ERA and .969 fielding percentage.

• Henry Davis is hitting .366 with 12 homers, 44 RBIs and 10 of the team's 106 steals, while Alex Binelas has totaled 15 homers and 56 RBIs.

Georgia Tech overview

• Georgia Tech, who has yet to play a neutral game, is led by 28th-year Head Coach Danny Hall.

• The Yellow Jackets won two of three games against North Carolina. They are hitting .286 and have a 5.63 ERA and .965 fielding percentage.

• Kevin Parada is hitting .328, Luke Waddell is batting .322 and Justyn-Henry Malloy is hitting .307 with 10 homers and 39 RBIs.

Quick hits

• For the 20th straight year, Clemson played the maximum number of games it could play in the regular season in 2021.

• Clemson is 1-0 at Truist Field, as it defeated Charlotte 8-5 on March 26, 2019.

• The Tigers are 3-0 against Louisville in the ACC Tournament (all games in Durham, N.C.), with wins in 2015 (7-2), 2016 (5-3) and 2019 (7-1).

2 Tigers named to All-ACC Team

• Caden Grice (1B) and James Parker (SS) were Second-Team All-ACC selections. It was the first time each was honored with an All-ACC accolade.

• Mack Anglin (SP) and Caden Grice (1B) earned All-ACC Freshman honors.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News