Clemson, South Carolina sports programs post academic prowess

7 Clemson sports programs set APR records
CLEMSON - Seven of Clemson’s teams matched or set multiyear program records for Academic Progress Rate in Tuesday’s NCAA release, which includes the 2015-16 through 2018-19 academic years. For 2018-19 single-year scores, eight programs posted perfect scores of 1,000.
As a whole, Clemson’s department average mark of 989 was its second-best on record and 12 programs posted multiyear rates above 980.
“Congratulations to our student-athletes, coaches and staff on these APR accomplishments,” Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “These scores continue to show how hard our student-athletes work in the classroom, and the positive impact the Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center is having.”
Clemson earned four APR public recognition awards last week, as baseball, football, men’s cross country and women’s golf each earned recognition as ranking in the top 10 percent of their sport in the eligibility, graduation and retention metric. The Football program produced a multi-year program-record 993 mark, which ranked fourth among all FBS programs, and encompassed a 55-4 overall record with two National Championships.
Baseball (1000), Women’s Golf (1000), Men’s Cross Country (1000), Football (993), Women’s Track (990), Women’s Tennis (983) and Men’s Soccer (992) each matched or set new program records.
All South Carolina sports programs score 950 or better
COLUMBIA - All of the University of South Carolina's countable intercollegiate sports posted a multiyear score of 950 or better for the ninth consecutive year, according to the Academic Progress Rate (APR) statistics. Thirteen sports recorded multiyear APR scores of 980 or better.
"These outstanding APR numbers are representative of the time and effort our student-athletes have made to their studies," said Athletics Director Ray Tanner. "Our student-athletes have taken advantage of the lessons that are taught in the classroom as well as in their sports' participation.
"I am proud of how they represent themselves, their families, their teams and the University of South Carolina."
Seven sports scored a perfect single-year score (1000) for the 2018-19 campaign. Men's tennis led the pack in single-year improvements with a jump of 40 points from 929 in 2017-18 to 969 for the 2018-19 academic year. Volleyball registered a perfect single-year score for the sixth straight year. The Gamecock Women's Basketball and Volleyball teams led all South Carolina schools in 2018-19 Multi-year APR. An impressive five teams were recognized by the NCAA for earning multiyear Academic Progress Rates in the top 10 percent of all squads in each sport.
Football for 2018-19 was at 976.
