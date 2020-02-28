Clemson baseball pounds Gamecocks 7-1

The Tigers continued their two-run home run onslaught in the top of the sixth inning, as Meredith scored Pierce Gallo on his first home run of the season and extended the Tiger lead to 6-0. The Tigers added a single run in the top of the seventh inning on Bryar Hawkins triple that scored Brewer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Gamecocks ended the Tigers' shutout and no-hitter bid in the bottom of the ninth inning when Brady Allen's home run cut the lead to 7-1.

Weatherly earned the win for the Tigers, while Carmen Mlodzinski took the loss for the Gamecocks.

Key play: In the bottom of the third inning, with the game still scoreless, Weatherly got out of his only jam of the night. Following a pair of walks put Gamecocks runners on first and second with one out, Weatherly retired the next two batters.

Player of the game: Sam Weatherly: The Tiger pitcher held the Gamecock offense scoreless, that entered the game ranked 29th in the nation in runs scored (81).

Coaches decision: After pitching only 10 innings total in his first two starts, head coach Monte Lee pulled Weatherly after eight innings for true freshman Geoffrey Gilbert.

Stat of the game: The Tigers picked up their fifth win at Founders Park since the opening of the park in 2010.

Up Next: The Tigers will go for the series win Saturday, as the two teams meet for the first time at Segra Park in Columbia at 3 p.m.

Zach Lentz is a Clemson University alumnus who got his start working with the Tigers basketball team from 1999-2004. Now a resident of Orangeburg County, he reports on Clemson sports as a correspondent for The Times and Democrat. He also serves as a co-host of Solid Orange, seen at 11 p.m. Wednesdays on WACH FOX 57 in Columbia. He is editor of www.SI.com/college/Clemson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0