CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers win with walk off in 10th

Sharpe went six strong, scattering five hits and striking out six. He was in complete control all day, and once again had the change-up working.

Coach's decision: With two out and runners on second and third in the seventh, Monte Lee brought on Sheldon Reed in relief of Keyshawn Askew. All Reed did was get the strikeout with some 93-mph heat to get out of the jam.

Reed later left in the eighth with an apparent elbow injury.

"His dream was to come and play at Clemson," Lee said. "He didn't have a lot of opportunities last year, and had put himself in a position to be a big part of this pitching staff."

Stat of the game: Clemson pitching has gone 19 innings without allowing a run over the first two games of this weekend series against Stony Brook.

Up next: The final game of this weekend set against Stony Brook will take place on Sunday at noon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Zach Lentz is a Clemson University alumnus who got his start working with the Tigers basketball team from 1999-2004. Now a resident of Orangeburg County, he reports on Clemson sports as a correspondent for The Times and Democrat. He also serves as a co-host of Solid Orange, seen at 11 p.m. Wednesdays on WACH FOX 57 in Columbia. He is editor of www.SI.com/college/Clemson

