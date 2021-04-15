CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers travel to take on #25 Miami

CLEMSON -- For the first time since 2016, Clemson travels to Coral Gables to take on No. 25 Miami (Fla.) this weekend.
Series setup
- Who - Clemson (15-14, 9-9 ACC) vs. Miami (Fla.) (18-11, 10-10 ACC)
- Best Ranking - CU - NR; MIA - No. 25 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association
- When - Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (6 p.m.), Sunday (Noon)
- Where - Coral Gables, Fla. (Mark Light Field)
- Watch - ACC Network (Friday, Sunday), ACC Network Extra (Saturday)
Series history
- Overall Record - Miami leads 40-30-1 (1977-18)
- Record at Miami - Miami leads 19-10-1 (1977-16)
Starting pitchers
- Friday - RHP Mack Anglin (CU) vs. RHP Alejandro Rosario (MIA)
- Saturday - LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU) vs. RHP Jordan Dubberly (MIA)
- Sunday - RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU) vs. RHP Jake Garland (MIA)
Clemson overview
- Clemson, which has a 5-5 road record, lost at home against College of Charleston 13-6 on Tuesday.
- The Tigers are averaging 5.8 runs per game and hitting .259 with a .419 slugging percentage, .359 on-base percentage and 18 steals.
- The pitching staff has a 4.53 ERA, .260 opponents’ batting average and 2.95 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .966.
Miami overview
- Miami, which has a 9-5 home record, is led by third-year head coach Gino DiMare.
- The Hurricanes defeated Florida Gulf Coast 3-2 at home on Wednesday. They are hitting .263 and have a 4.76 ERA and .966 fielding percentage.
- Christian Del Castillo is hitting .364 with 25 RBIs, Yohandy Morales has seven homers and 27 RBIs and Carson Palmquist has nine saves.