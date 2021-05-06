CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers travel to Atlanta to take on Ga. Tech

• Saturday - LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU) vs. RHP Andy Archer (GAT)

• Sunday - TBA (CU) vs. TBA (GAT)

Clemson overview

• Clemson, who has a 5-9 road record, beat USC Upstate 9-2 at home and has won seven games in a row.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.9 runs per game and hitting .262 with a .424 slugging percentage, .366 on-base percentage and 31 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.47 ERA, .259 opponents’ batting average and 2.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .969.

Georgia Tech overview

• Georgia Tech, who has a 9-12 home record, is led by 28th-year Head Coach Danny Hall.

• The Yellow Jackets won one of three games against Kennesaw State. They are hitting .283 and have a 5.69 ERA and .961 fielding percentage.

• Kevin Parada is hitting .335 with five homers, two triples, 17 doubles and 25 RBIs, while Luke Bartnicki has six of the team's 13 saves.

Quick hits

• Clemson is 18-1 when outhitting its opponent in 2021.