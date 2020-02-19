CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers top Furman, remain unbeaten

CLEMSON – Clemson baseball stayed undefeated on the young 2020 season with a 3-2 victory over Furman at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday.

A day after having their game against The Citadel postponed until May 5 due to rain, the Tigers (4-0) got another solid performance from their pitchers and managed five hits to edge the Paladins (2-3).

Elijah Henderson scored two runs for Clemson and went 1-for-3 at the plate. Davis Sharpe had a pair of hits and Adam Hackenberg drove in his team-high fifth RBI of the season.

Clemson freshman pitcher Mack Anglin threw 71 pitches in his first start and lasted three innings.

The Ohio native walked the first three batters he faced in his first start. After a fielder’s choice and error that plated two runs for Furman, he struck out five consecutive Paladins.

Down 2-0 in the bottom half of the first, Clemson got one back in the first and then took the lead in the sixth inning with two runs. Henderson reached first after being hit by a pitch, then stole second and later scored on an error during a sac bunt by Kier Meredith to tie the game. The Tigers took the lead when Hackenberg’s RBI sac fly plated Meredith.