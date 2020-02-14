CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers top Flames in opener

CLEMSON — Clemson kicked off the 2020 season with a 5-3 victory over Liberty on Opening Day at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday.

Adam Hackenberg drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning to and was among three Tigers with two hits each, and Clemson held Liberty to just four hits.

However, three Tiger pitchers walked 10 batters.

"Great win. I thought our pitching staff did a great job," Clemson head coach Monte Lee said. "Too many free 90s when you look at the box score."

Clemson starting pitcher Sam Weatherly gave up one run on two hits through four innings, and the Tiger relievers combined to allow one run on two hits in the final five innings.

The Clemson offense racked up 10 hits and got a solo home run from Sam Hall that tied the game the bottom of the fourth inning after Liberty went up 1-0 on a bases-loaded walk.

"Offensively today I thought we did an outstanding job," Lee said. "We had seven walks and only five strikeouts. Certainly did a better job of competing with two strikes."

The Tigers took the lead in the fifth and added two more runs in the sixth before Liberty scored one in the seventh and one in the ninth, both on errors.

