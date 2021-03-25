CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers to visit Boston College

• Clemson has played 68 games in a row on natural grass dating to its last game on an artificial surface at Virginia Tech on March 31, 2019.

• Clemson is 8-for-20 (.400) with runners in scoring position in the last four games.

• Alex Urban's game-winning home run against Georgia Southern was the first walkoff homer by a pinch-hitter in Clemson history.

Clayton clutch in relief

• Freshman righthander Nick Clayton has been steady and clutch out of the bullpen in 2021.

• He is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA, .146 opponents' batting average and 17 strikeouts against two walks in 11.2 innings pitched.

• In his career, he is 3-0 with one save, a 1.77 ERA and 25 strikeouts against six walks in 20.1 innings pitched over 12 relief appearances.

