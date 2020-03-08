CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers take walk-off win, sweep Eagles

CLEMSON -- Clemson came into Sunday's series finale with Boston College looking to sweep their first ACC series of the season. However, the Eagles did not make it easy, as they led most of the day, before the Tigers came back for the 7-6 walk-off win in Doug Kingsmore Stadium Sunday.
Tied at six, Davis Sharpe drew a leadoff walk to start the ninth. Sam Hall came into pinch run, stole second and went to third on a sacrifice bunt by Chad Fairey.
James Parker hit a weak ground ball to short and Hall, who was going on contact, scored the winning run despite BC having their infield in.
"What a great come from behind win," Monte Lee said. "We were behind most of this game. We were ahead early, then they pulled ahead in the middle innings."
Eagles’ hitters had their way with Clemson pitchers Spencer Strider and Mat Clark early on. Strider allowed four runs on five hits in just 2.2 innings, while striking out five. Mat Clark, who relieved Strider in the third, allowed two runs on four hits.
"Pitching wise, Spencer got hit," Lee said. "He threw a ton of strikes, only one walk, but give Boston College credit they hit it. If you'd have asked me before the game if Spencer and Clark gave up six earned runs, would we still win the game, and I would have said it is going to be really tough for us to do that."
Freshman Geoffrey Gilbert came on and settled things down, going three scoreless inning. Carson Spiers entered in the eighth to finish the Eagles off, going the final 1.2 innings to pick up the win.
"Geoffrey Gilbert was just awesome for us of course," Lee said. "And Carson did an outstanding job for us as well."
Dylan Brewer, Adam Hackenberg and Elijah Henderson all had mulit-hit games, with Hackenberg and Henderson both knocking in two runs. Brewer had two doubles on the afternoon.
Spiers (3-0) earned the win, as he pitched 1.2 scoreless innings with one strikeout. Jon Campbell Jr. (1-2) suffered the loss.
Key play: Davis Sharpe drew a lead-off walk to start the ninth inning that ultimately set up the game-winning run.
Player of the game: Dylan Brewer went 3-4 with two doubles, one of which he was robbed of a home-run on.
Coaches' decision: Monte Lee bringing in Sam Hall to pinch run for Sharpe in the ninth.
Up next:
Clemson hosts Presbyterian Tuesday at 6 pm. The game can be seen on ACC Network Extra and tickets are just $2.00.
Zach Lentz is a Clemson University alumnus who got his start working with the Tigers basketball team from 1999-2004. Now a resident of Orangeburg County, he reports on Clemson sports as a correspondent for The Times and Democrat. He also serves as a co-host of Solid Orange, seen at 11 p.m. Wednesdays on WACH FOX 57 in Columbia.