CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers take walk-off win, sweep Eagles

CLEMSON -- Clemson came into Sunday's series finale with Boston College looking to sweep their first ACC series of the season. However, the Eagles did not make it easy, as they led most of the day, before the Tigers came back for the 7-6 walk-off win in Doug Kingsmore Stadium Sunday.

Tied at six, Davis Sharpe drew a leadoff walk to start the ninth. Sam Hall came into pinch run, stole second and went to third on a sacrifice bunt by Chad Fairey.

James Parker hit a weak ground ball to short and Hall, who was going on contact, scored the winning run despite BC having their infield in.

"What a great come from behind win," Monte Lee said. "We were behind most of this game. We were ahead early, then they pulled ahead in the middle innings."

Eagles’ hitters had their way with Clemson pitchers Spencer Strider and Mat Clark early on. Strider allowed four runs on five hits in just 2.2 innings, while striking out five. Mat Clark, who relieved Strider in the third, allowed two runs on four hits.