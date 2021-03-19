CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers take victory over Hokies

CLEMSON -- Mack Anglin, Mat Clark and Geoffrey Gilbert combined to limit No. 13 Virginia Tech to two runs in Clemson's 8-2 victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 7-8 overall and 2-5 in the ACC. The Hokies dropped to 9-7 overall and 5-5 in ACC play.

Anglin, the starter, allowed one run in 3.0 innings pitched and escaped two bases-loaded jams, then Clark (1-0), who earned the win, gave up two hits, one run and no walks with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched. Gilbert pitched the final 2.0 innings without allowing a run. Hokie starter Peyton Alford (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded eight hits, eight runs (four earned) and three walks with nine strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched.

After the Hokies scored a run in the top of the first inning, the Tigers exploded for five runs in the bottom of the first inning, highlighted by run-scoring singles by Caden Grice and Jonathan French and capped by Bryar Hawkins' three-run triple with two outs, his first extra-base hit and RBIs of the season.

In the sixth inning, Bryce Teodosio hit a solo homer, his third long ball of the year, then Elijah Henderson led off the seventh inning with his first home run of the season. Three batters later, James Parker hit another solo homer, his third long ball of the year.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACCNX.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0