CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers take first loss of the season, 5-3 to ETSU

The Clemson Tigers (7-1 record) have not struggled to get outs in the 2020 season, as their pitching staff entered Tuesday night's game against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers with a 0.70 ERA.

That was good enough to be ranked second in the nation entering the week.

However, the struggles have come at the plate.

The Tigers rank 247 out of 294 teams nationally in runs scored. Their inability to score runs finally caught up to them against ETSU, as they fell for the first time this season by a final score of 5-3 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Buccaneers plated single runs in the first and second innings on singles by Jake Lyle and Ben Jackson gave ETSU a quick 2-0 lead.

Tiger starting pitcher Mack Anglin had his worst outing of his young career, as he allowed two runs on six hits in 2.2 innings of work. Anglin, who also amassed four walks and a wild pitch in his second outing of the season, left the game in the top of the third inning for true freshman Nick Hoffman.