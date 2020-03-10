CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers take 12-0 shutout against PC Blue Hose

CLEMSON – The Clemson baseball team scored early and often Tuesday night, defeating the Presbyterian Blue Hose by a final score of 12-0 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Tigers jumped on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning. On a bases-loaded fielder's choice by Bryar Hawkins, Clemson plated the first run of the game. Then it was Davis Sharpe who broke the game open. Sharpe blasted a three-run home run to left field that gave the Tigers a 4-0 lead.

Clemson was not finished in the inning. After James Parker's single, Adam Hackenberg's run-scoring double gave the Tigers a 5-0 lead.

The Tigers added a single run in the fourth inning on Elijah Henderson's RBI-single plated Bo Majkowski.

Sharpe and the Tigers wasted little time putting another crooked number on the board in the bottom of the fifth, when Sharpe connected for his second home run of the day, this one a two-run shot. Hackenberg finished off the scoring with his second RBI of the day and extended the lead to 9-0.

The Tigers continued to add to their lead in the seventh inning. With the bases loaded, Dylan Brewer stepped to the plate with two outs and connected on a bases-clearing double that moved the lead to 12-0.

