CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers swept by Panthers in doubleheader

PITTSBURGH -- Behind 17 hits, including three home runs and at least one hit by every starter, Pittsburgh defeated No. 20 Clemson 10-7 in the second game of a doubleheader at Charles L. Cost Field on Friday afternoon. The Panthers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 12-10 overall and 3-5 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 16-7 overall and 1-4 in ACC play.

Cooper Ingle laced a solo homer, his fourth of the year, in the first inning. In the second inning, Pittsburgh scored three runs on four hits to take the lead, then it scored three runs in the third inning on back-to-back home runs by Bryce Hulett and Jack Anderson. The Panthers added a run in the fourth inning and Ron Washington Jr. blasted a leadoff homer in the fifth inning before Pittsburgh scored a run in the sixth inning to build a 9-1 lead.

Clemson rallied with five runs in the seventh inning. Chad Fairey flared a two-out, two-run double and Benjamin Blackwell followed with a run-scoring double. Tyler Corbitt then belted a two-run homer, his third of the year. Max Wagner led off the top of the eighth inning with his seventh homer of the year, but the Panthers added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Tigers fell three runs short.

Panther starter Logan Evans (3-1) earned the win, as he allowed three hits, one run and two walks with nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Baron Stuart pitched 2.0 innings to record his second save of the year. Tiger starter Nick Hoffmann (3-2) was credited with the loss.

Earlier, Matt Gilbertson tossed 7.0 strong innings with nine strikeouts to lead Pittsburgh to an 8-0 win over No. 20 Clemson in the first game.

Gilbertson (3-2) earned the win by allowing just five hits, including no hits in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position, no runs and one walk. Tiger starter Mack Anglin (3-2) suffered the loss.

The Panthers scored two runs on one hit and several Tiger miscues in the first inning, then Ron Washington Jr. belted a solo homer in the third inning. Brock Franks led off the fourth inning with a homer, then the Panthers scored three two-out runs in the fifth inning and another two-out run in the sixth inning.

Clemson suffered its first doubleheader sweep since 2014. It had played 16 consecutive doubleheaders (against one team) without being swept and had a 27-5 record in those 32 games.

The series concludes Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

