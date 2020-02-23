CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers sweep Stony Brook in 3-1 win

CLEMSON -- Through their first six games, the Clemson Tigers (7-0) rode the strength of their pitching staff to wins.
On Sunday that was no different, as Clemson defeated Stony Brook (1-6) 3-1 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Clemson bats continued to struggle to get hits, much less score runs. After scratching out seven hits and two runs on Friday, the Tigers managed just four hits and one run on Saturday.
"Yeah, we continue to struggle some offensively," head coach Monte Lee said. "We just have to keep pressing, and keep fighting through it. Guys are staying positive."
Sunday was no different as they managed just three total hits, giving them 13 total in the weekend series. Two of the Tigers' three runs came via a balk and a bases-loaded walk.
"It's been a lot of fun to watch," Lee said. "And we know our pitchers are going to give us a chance in every ballgame. Their ability to execute a big pitch in a big spot with runners on base ... that has stood out to me."
Spencer Strider started the game for the Tigers. He pitched 2.2 innings of scoreless baseball and struck out five. Mat Clark entered the game and completed four strong innings as he allowed one unearned run while striking out four.
Carson Spiers (1-0) pitched the final 2.1 innings to earn the win, while Brandon Bonanno (0-1) suffered the loss.
Key play: Bryar Hawkins' bases-loaded, four-pitch walk in the eighth brought home the deciding run.
Player of the game: Carson Spiers came on with two out in the seventh and a runner on. He picked up his first win this season.
Coach's decision: Lee elected to pinch hit Bryar Hawkins for a struggling Chad Fairey in the eighth with the bases loaded and two out. Hawkins drew a four-pitch walk, giving the Tigers a 2-1 lead.
Stat of the game: 33 ... The Tigers pitching staff had their scoreless innings streak snapped at 33 when Stony Brook pushed across an unearned run in the seventh inning.
Up next: Clemson hosts East Tennessee State on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Zach Lentz is a Clemson University alumnus who got his start working with the Tigers basketball team from 1999-2004. Now a resident of Orangeburg County, he reports on Clemson sports as a correspondent for The Times and Democrat. He also serves as a co-host of Solid Orange, seen at 11 p.m. Wednesdays on WACH FOX 57 in Columbia. He is editor of www.SI.com/college/Clemson