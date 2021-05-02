CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers sweep No. 4 Louisville with 15-5 win

CLEMSON -- Behind 18 hits, Clemson defeated No. 4 Louisville 15-5 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0 by a combined score of 31-12, won their sixth game in a row and improved to 21-18 overall and 15-12 in the ACC. The Cardinals dropped to 23-14 overall and 14-9 in ACC play. The Tigers handed Louisville its first three-game sweep since joining the ACC in 2015 and its first three-game sweep since 2011.

Cooper Bowman, Henry Davis and Lucas Dunn all hit solo homers in the top of the first inning. In the bottom of the first inning, Clemson responded with five runs, keyed by four consecutive singles, including run-scoring singles by Caden Grice and Adam Hackenberg, and Davis Sharpe's three-run homer, his third of the year. Grice, who was 4-for-4 with two walks, hit another run-scoring single in the second inning, then the Cardinals scored an unearned run after an error in the top of the third inning.