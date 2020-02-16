CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers sweep Flames

Player of the game: Adam Hackenberg, who had an outstanding day at the plate. The Tigers catcher went 3-4, and knocked in three runs on the day.

"It's tough to match their work ethic, even as a position player," Adam Hackenberg said regarding the pitching staff. "We are always competing with them throughout the year, and now we are finally getting to put it together. They are unbelievable."

Coach's decision: Monte Lee had made it clear that Spencer Strider would be on a strict pitch count and the Tigers head coach backed that up, pulling his starter after just 45 pitches. There is a long ways to go in the season, and it is always better to be safe than sorry.

"We were going to let him go 50 max," Monte Lee said. "And we felt like we were in a really goo spot, and it was a good time to turn the ball over to Mat Clark."

Up next: The Tigers continue their homestand with two midweek games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, starting Tuesday at 4 p.m. against The Citadel on ACC Network Extra. Fans can purchase a ticket for only $2.

Zach Lentz is a Clemson University alumnus who got his start working with the Tigers basketball team from 1999-2004. Now a resident of Orangeburg County, he reports on Clemson sports as a correspondent for The Times and Democrat. He also serves as a co-host of Solid Orange, seen at 11 p.m. Wednesdays on WACH FOX 57 in Columbia. He is editor of www.SI.com/college/Clemson

