CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers seeded 12th in tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Coastal Division Champion Virginia Tech and Atlantic Division champion Louisville are the top two seeds for the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship, which gets underway Tuesday and runs through Sunday at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The championship will feature a pool-play format, leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion.

Picked to finish sixth in the Coastal Division in the Coaches Preseason Poll, Virginia Tech (40-11 overall, 19-9 ACC) earned the No. 1 overall seed and will head up Pool A. The Hokies will be joined by eighth-seeded North Carolina (34-19, 15-15) and 12th-seeded Clemson (35-21, 13-16), which face off at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the opener for both teams.

Louisville (38-16-1, 18-11-1) won the Atlantic Division for the fifth time and is the top seed in Pool B, along with No. 7 Georgia Tech (33-21, 15-15) and No. 11 Pitt (27-26, 13-16).

No. 3 Miami (39-16, 20-10) is joined in Pool C by No. 6 Wake Forest (39-16-1, 15-14-1) and No. 10 NC State (33-20, 14-15), while Pool D features No. 4 Notre Dame (33-13, 16-11), No. 5 Virginia (38-15, 17-13) and No. 9 Florida State (32-22, 15-15).

Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool Tuesday through Friday (May 24-27). The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the winners playing on Sunday in the ACC Championship Game.

Regional Sports Networks from across the conference footprint and across the nation will carry all 12 games on Tuesday through Friday. Saturday’s semifinals will be carried live on ACC Network, while Sunday’s noon championship game will be nationally televised by ESPN2. All games will also be available via ACC Network Extra.

ACC tournament schedule

The tournament begins Tuesday with No. 7 Georgia Tech vs. No. 11 Pitt at 11 a.m., followed by No. 6 Wake Forest vs. No. 10 NC State at 3 p.m., and No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Clemson at 7 p.m.

No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 11 Pitt opens the day on Wednesday at 11 a.m., followed by No. 5 Virginia facing No. 9 Florida State at 3 p.m., and No. 3 Miami vs. NC State at 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech and Louisville face off on Thursday at 11 a.m., followed by No. 4 Notre Dame vs. Florida State at 3 p.m., and No. 1 Virginia Tech swinging into action against Clemson at 7 p.m.

The final day of pool play on Friday will be led off by Notre Dame vs. Virginia at 11 a.m., followed by Miami vs. Wake Forest at 3 p.m., and Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina in the 7 p.m. nightcap.

The four pool winners will play on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with the winners advancing to the ACC Championship game on Sunday at noon.

