CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers score in 9th to down No. 23 Wake Forest 1-0

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Tyler Corbitt’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning lifted Clemson to a 1-0 win over No. 23 Wake Forest at David F. Couch Ballpark on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 21-12 overall and 3-9 in the ACC. The Demon Deacons, who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end, fell to 26-8 overall and 9-7 in ACC play.