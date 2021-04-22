CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers return home to play Wake Forest

• The pitching staff has a 4.95 ERA, .268 opponents’ batting average and 2.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .967.

Wake Forest overview

• Wake Forest, who has a 7-8 road record, is led by 12th-year Head Coach Tom Walter.

• The Demon Deacons won 14-8 at Western Carolina on Tuesday. They are hitting .247 and have a 5.40 ERA and .966 fielding percentage.

• Lucas Costello is hitting .319, Brock Wilken is batting .308 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs and Eric Adler has five of the team's seven saves.

Quick hits

• Clemson is 12-1 when outhitting its opponent.

• Eleven of Clemson's last 17 regular-season games are at home, including each of the next seven games.

• Clemson was scheduled to play a three-game series at Wake Forest the day after the 2020 season was halted due to COVID-19.

