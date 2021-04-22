 Skip to main content
CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers return home to play Wake Forest
CLEMSON -- The Tigers host Wake Forest at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.

Series setup

• Who - Wake Forest (13-17, 6-14 ACC) vs. Clemson (15-18, 9-12 ACC)

• Best Ranking - WFU - NR; CU - NR

• When - Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

Series history

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 137-59-1 (1901-2019)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 69-23-1 (1901-2019)

Starting pitchers

• Friday - RHP Ryan Cusick (WFU) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU)

• Saturday - RHP Rhett Lowder (WFU) vs. LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU)

• Sunday - RHP William Fleming (WFU) vs. TBA (CU)

Clemson overview

• Clemson, who has a 9-8 record at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this season, lost 8-7 at No. 21 Georgia on Tuesday night.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.5 runs per game and hitting .254 with a .406 slugging percentage, .352 on-base percentage and 20 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.95 ERA, .268 opponents’ batting average and 2.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .967.

Wake Forest overview

• Wake Forest, who has a 7-8 road record, is led by 12th-year Head Coach Tom Walter.

• The Demon Deacons won 14-8 at Western Carolina on Tuesday. They are hitting .247 and have a 5.40 ERA and .966 fielding percentage.

• Lucas Costello is hitting .319, Brock Wilken is batting .308 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs and Eric Adler has five of the team's seven saves.

Quick hits

• Clemson is 12-1 when outhitting its opponent.

• Eleven of Clemson's last 17 regular-season games are at home, including each of the next seven games.

• Clemson was scheduled to play a three-game series at Wake Forest the day after the 2020 season was halted due to COVID-19.

