CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers power past Fighting Irish 13-7

CLEMSON -- Freshmen Max Wagner and Caden Grice both hit home runs in a seven-run fifth inning, and Bryce Teodosio and Jonathan French added long balls in Clemson's 13-7 victory over Notre Dame at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the ACC, while the Fighting Irish dropped to 2-2 overall and 2-2 in ACC play.

Teodosio brought home the game's first runs on a two-run homer, his first of the season, in the third inning. The Fighting Irish tied the score with two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Dylan Brewer started a seven-run frame in the bottom of the fifth inning with a run-scoring single. Later in the inning after a James Parker run-scoring single, Wagner lofted a three-run homer, his second of the season. Two batters later, Grice laced a two-run homer, his third long ball of the year.

Notre Dame plated four runs in the sixth inning to narrow Clemson's lead to 9-6, then French responded with a two-run homer, his third of the season, in the seventh inning. Kier Meredith, who tied his career high with four hits, added a two-out, two-run single in the frame.