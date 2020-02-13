CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers plan to compete, fans have expectations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Outfielder Michael Green, one of the top returning hitters, has already been dismissed from the team.

What the Tigers do have is pitching, something they’ve lacked the last couple of years in the postseason, when it matters most.

However, 2020 feels different. Pitching should be the strength early on while the offense works to develop an identity.

Lee is very confident in Friday starter Sam Weatherly, a reliever last year who has a variety of pitches and the “best stuff,” Lee says. Davis Sharpe and Mat Clark return after being the most stable forces on the mound in 2019.

Spencer Strider, who’s starting Sunday, is working his way back from Tommy John surgery in hopes of providing a huge spark down the road.

There are other names to mention: Carter Raffield, Keyshawn Askew, Mack Anglin and Holt Jones, among others.

And then there’s closer Carson Spiers, who can be a real force at the end of games. If those pieces come together, Clemson has every chance to be back in a regional with a chance at reaching expectations.

The offense will need it to be. Clemson hit 82 home runs a year ago; players representing 48 of those will not be in a Tigers uniform this season.