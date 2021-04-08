CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers host Virginia for weekend

CLEMSON -- After playing seven of their previous eight games away from home, the Tigers return home to host Virginia this weekend.
Series setup
- Who - Virginia (14-14, 6-12 ACC) vs. Clemson (14-11, 8-7 ACC)
- Best Ranking - UVA - NR; CU - NR
- When - Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (8 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)
- Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
- Watch - ACC Network (Friday, Saturday), ESPN2 (Sunday)
Series history
- Overall Record - Clemson leads 110-54 (1955-18)
- Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 55-16 (1955-17)
Starting pitchers
- Friday - LHP Andrew Abbott (UVA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU)
- Saturday - RHP Mike Vasil (UVA) vs. LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU)
- Sunday - LHP Nate Savino (UVA) vs. RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU)
Clemson overview
- Clemson, who has an 8-5 home record, won two of three games at NC State last weekend and has won three ACC series in a row.
- The Tigers are averaging 5.8 runs per game and hitting .254 with a .415 slugging percentage, .358 on-base percentage and 16 steals.
- The pitching staff has a 4.30 ERA, .256 opponents’ batting average and 2.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .965.
Virginia overview
- Virginia, who has a 5-6 road record, is led by 18th-year head coach Brian O’Connor.
- The Cavaliers defeated William & Mary 7-6 in 12 innings on Tuesday. They are hitting .235 and have a 3.58 ERA and .977 fielding percentage.
- Kyle Teel is hitting .314 with three homers and nine RBIs, while Stephen Schoch has all five of the team's saves.
Quick hits
- Clemson is halfway through its regular-season schedule. The farthest north the Tigers play a game left on their schedule is Clemson.
- Clemson is 8-0 when hitting two or more home runs in a game and 6-11 when hitting less than two homers.
- No Tiger has pitched more than 22.1 innings in 2021, meaning no Tiger qualifies for the NCAA lead in ERA.
3 Tigers in the big leagues
- Former Tigers Paul Campbell, Brad Miller and Eli White are on 2021 MLB rosters.
- Campbell is in his first MLB season, Miller is in his ninth MLB season and White is in his second MLB season.
- Campbell, who made 30 appearances (three starts) as a Tiger from 2015-17, made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins on April 3.
- Miller, the 2011 ACC Player-of-the-Year, hit .339 with 36 doubles, eight triples, 16 homers, 135 RBIs and 46 steals in 191 games as a Tiger.
- White, who hit .275 with 104 runs and 36 steals at Clemson from 2014-16, made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers on Sept. 1, 2020.
- Every Tiger team from 1974 to 2017 had at least one future major leaguer on its roster.