CLEMSON -- After five days off for final exams, the Tigers host No. 22 Louisville in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.

Series setup

• Who - Louisville (29-15, 9-12 ACC) vs. Clemson (28-17, 11-10 ACC)

• Best Ranking - LOU - No. 22 NCBWA; CU - No. 18 Perfect Game

• When - Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (Noon)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers - William Qualkinbush (Friday), Ron Smith, Pete Yanity (Saturday, Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

Series history

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 17-14 (1970-22)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 12-6 (1970-21)

Starting pitchers

• Friday - TBA (LOU) vs. TBA (CU)

• Saturday - TBA (LOU) vs. TBA (CU)

• Sunday - TBA (LOU) vs. TBA (CU)

Clemson preview

• Clemson, which has a 17-10 home record, won two of three games at No. 11 Boston College last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 6.9 runs per game and hitting .295 with a .446 slugging percentage, .391 on-base percentage and 66 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.54 ERA, .254 opponents’ batting average and 2.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.

Louisville preview

• Louisville, which has a 5-8 road record and is averaging 7.4 runs per game, is led by 17th-year Head Coach Dan McDonnell.

• The Cardinals defeated Bellarmine 18-7 on Tuesday. They are hitting .295 and have a 3.92 ERA and .970 fielding percentage.

• Jack Payton is hitting .382 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs, Ryan McCoy has 11 homers and 38 RBIs and Tate Kuehner has a team-high four saves.

Quick hits

• Clemson Assistant Coach Jimmy Belanger was a pitcher at Louisville in 2007 and 2008.

• Clemson is outhitting ACC opponents .284 to .252.

• The Tiger bullpen has an 18-9 record, nine saves, a 4.15 ERA, .261 opponents' batting average and 226 strikeouts in 212.2 innings pitched.

Polls

• Clemson is ranked as high as No. 18 in the country by Perfect this week, its first weekly ranking of the 2023 season.

• The Tigers have been ranked in at least one weekly poll every year since 1987, when Clemson began tracking weekly polls.

Road surge

• Clemson's second-half surge is due in large part to its success in road games, as it has won eight of its last nine road contests.

• The Tigers have a 10-5 road record on the season after starting the year 2-4 in road games.

• Clemson won the final two games at Florida State, downed Georgia, swept NC State and won two of three games at No. 11 Boston College.

• Clemson is 8-4 in road ACC games.

• Excluding the shortened 2020 season, Clemson has not finished with a .500 or better road record since 2018 (15-5).