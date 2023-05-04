CLEMSON -- After five days off for final exams, the Tigers host No. 22 Louisville in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.
Series setup
• Who - Louisville (29-15, 9-12 ACC) vs. Clemson (28-17, 11-10 ACC)
• Best Ranking - LOU - No. 22 NCBWA; CU - No. 18 Perfect Game
• When - Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (Noon)
• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
• Watch - ACC Network Extra
• Video Announcers - William Qualkinbush (Friday), Ron Smith, Pete Yanity (Saturday, Sunday)
• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))
• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com
People are also reading…
• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball
• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON
Series history
• Overall Record - Clemson leads 17-14 (1970-22)
• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 12-6 (1970-21)
Starting pitchers
• Friday - TBA (LOU) vs. TBA (CU)
• Saturday - TBA (LOU) vs. TBA (CU)
• Sunday - TBA (LOU) vs. TBA (CU)
Clemson preview
• Clemson, which has a 17-10 home record, won two of three games at No. 11 Boston College last weekend.
• The Tigers are averaging 6.9 runs per game and hitting .295 with a .446 slugging percentage, .391 on-base percentage and 66 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 4.54 ERA, .254 opponents’ batting average and 2.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.
Louisville preview
• Louisville, which has a 5-8 road record and is averaging 7.4 runs per game, is led by 17th-year Head Coach Dan McDonnell.
• The Cardinals defeated Bellarmine 18-7 on Tuesday. They are hitting .295 and have a 3.92 ERA and .970 fielding percentage.
• Jack Payton is hitting .382 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs, Ryan McCoy has 11 homers and 38 RBIs and Tate Kuehner has a team-high four saves.
Quick hits
• Clemson Assistant Coach Jimmy Belanger was a pitcher at Louisville in 2007 and 2008.
• Clemson is outhitting ACC opponents .284 to .252.
• The Tiger bullpen has an 18-9 record, nine saves, a 4.15 ERA, .261 opponents' batting average and 226 strikeouts in 212.2 innings pitched.
Polls
• Clemson is ranked as high as No. 18 in the country by Perfect this week, its first weekly ranking of the 2023 season.
• The Tigers have been ranked in at least one weekly poll every year since 1987, when Clemson began tracking weekly polls.
Road surge
• Clemson's second-half surge is due in large part to its success in road games, as it has won eight of its last nine road contests.
• The Tigers have a 10-5 road record on the season after starting the year 2-4 in road games.
• Clemson won the final two games at Florida State, downed Georgia, swept NC State and won two of three games at No. 11 Boston College.
• Clemson is 8-4 in road ACC games.
• Excluding the shortened 2020 season, Clemson has not finished with a .500 or better road record since 2018 (15-5).