CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers get 3-2 walk-off win against Winthrop

Clemson baseball avoided a second consecutive Wednesday loss with a late rally against Winthrop. It took extra innings to get it done.

The Tigers struggled defensively in the eighth inning and at the plate for most of the night, but they tied the game in the ninth and got a walk-off RBI from Chad Fairey in the bottom of the 11th to edge the Eagles 3-2 on Wednesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Clemson improved to 14-3 and ran its winning streak to five games, while the Eagles (11-3) lost for just the third time this season.

Elijah Henderson led off the bottom of the 11th with a double and advanced to third on an infield single by Kier Meredith. After Winthrop loaded up the bases with a walk, Davis Sharpe struck out, but Fairey came through with a two-out hit over the right fielder's head to plate Henderson for the win.

The Tigers' pitching staff gave up just five hits, and the offense found a way to come up with 10 hits, even though the bats were cold compared to Tuesday's 12-run explosion.

Clemson got on the board first with an RBI-single by James Parker in the second inning that plated Bryar Hawkins. But Winthrop tied the game in the fifth inning on an RBI-single by Luke Hannum.

