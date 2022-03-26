 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers' finale canceled

  • 0
SPORTS LIBRARY, Clemson, baseball

Due to a forecast of inclement weather and cold temperatures, the series finale between Clemson and Pittsburgh was canceled and will not be rescheduled. The Tigers return to action when they travel to Rock Hill to face Winthrop on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News