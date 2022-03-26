Due to a forecast of inclement weather and cold temperatures, the series finale between Clemson and Pittsburgh was canceled and will not be rescheduled. The Tigers return to action when they travel to Rock Hill to face Winthrop on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers' finale canceled
Related to this story
