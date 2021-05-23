CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers face Louisville to open tournament

Game times Tuesday through Friday are set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday’s semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., while Sunday’s championship will begin at noon.

The tournament begins Tuesday with No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 11 Clemson at 11 a.m., followed by No. 8 Virginia vs. No. 12 Virginia Tech at 3 p.m., and No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 10 Pitt at 7 p.m.

No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 9 Duke opens the day on Wednesday at 11 a.m., followed by No. 1 Notre Dame facing Virginia Tech at 3 p.m., and No. 2 Georgia Tech vs. Clemson at 7 p.m.

No. 4 Miami and Duke face off on Thursday at 11 a.m., followed by Georgia Tech vs. Louisville at 3 p.m., and No. 3 NC State against Pitt at 7 p.m.

The final day of pool play on Friday will be led off by Notre Dame vs. Virginia at 11 a.m., followed by Miami vs. Florida State at 3 p.m., and NC State vs. North Carolina in the 7 p.m. nightcap.

The four pool winners will play on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with the winners advancing to the ACC Championship game on Sunday at noon.