CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers edge Eagles

CLEMSON – The No. 21 Clemson Tigers rebounded from their 11-2 loss to College of Charleston on Wednesday in dramatic fashion on Friday night, as they scored late to edge the Boston College Eagles by a final score of 4-3 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Clemson got two runs in the sixth inning and a single run in the eighth inning for the needed scoring to take the final lead down the stretch.
The Eagles jumped on top of the Tigers in the top of the first inning. Lead-off batter Sal Frelick reached base on an error by shortstop James Parker and was plated on Cody Morissette's double to right center.
The Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the second. After a double by Dylan Brewer, and an error on third baseman Morissette allowed Brewer to advance to third base, it was a wild pitch that led to the Tigers' first run of the game.
The lead was short-lived, as a walk to Brian Dempsey and a double by Joe Souzzi gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead.
You have free articles remaining.
The Eagles added to their lead in the top of the sixth inning, after Ramon Jimenez plated Luke Gold on an error by right fielder Dylan Brewer and extended the lead to 3-1.
The Tigers came roaring back in the bottom of the sixth inning. They plated two runs on a single by Adam Hackenberg, and Chad Fairey's sacrifice fly tied the game 3-3.
The Tigers took their first lead of the night with one out in the eighth inning. Parker singled, stole second on a botched pick-off attempt, and advanced to third on a throwing error by the first baseman. He scored two batters later, after a walk to Brewer, on Hackenberg's second single of the day.
Carson Spiers (2-0) pitched the final 1-and-a-third innings to earn the win, while Joey Walsh (0-2) suffered the loss.
Key play: The Tigers had an opportunity to jump ahead in the fourth inning, as they loaded the bases with two outs. But they were unable to plate a run after starting Eagle pitcher Mason Pelio worked out of the jam.
Player of the game: Sam Weatherly: The Tiger starter pitched 5-and-2-thirds innings, allowing just three hits, three runs (one earned) and four walks with 10 strikeouts.
Coaches' decision: Monte Lee turned to closer Carson Spiers with two outs. no one on base and two outs in the top of the eighth inning.
Up next: The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
Zach Lentz is a Clemson University alumnus who got his start working with the Tigers basketball team from 1999-2004. Now a resident of Orangeburg County, he reports on Clemson sports as a correspondent for The Times and Democrat. He also serves as a co-host of Solid Orange, seen at 11 p.m. Wednesdays on WACH FOX 57 in Columbia.