CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers edge Eagles

CLEMSON – The No. 21 Clemson Tigers rebounded from their 11-2 loss to College of Charleston on Wednesday in dramatic fashion on Friday night, as they scored late to edge the Boston College Eagles by a final score of 4-3 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Clemson got two runs in the sixth inning and a single run in the eighth inning for the needed scoring to take the final lead down the stretch.

The Eagles jumped on top of the Tigers in the top of the first inning. Lead-off batter Sal Frelick reached base on an error by shortstop James Parker and was plated on Cody Morissette's double to right center.

The Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the second. After a double by Dylan Brewer, and an error on third baseman Morissette allowed Brewer to advance to third base, it was a wild pitch that led to the Tigers' first run of the game.

The lead was short-lived, as a walk to Brian Dempsey and a double by Joe Souzzi gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Eagles added to their lead in the top of the sixth inning, after Ramon Jimenez plated Luke Gold on an error by right fielder Dylan Brewer and extended the lead to 3-1.