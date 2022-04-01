 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLEMSON BASEBALL

CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers down No. 22 NC State 14-3

SPORTS LIBRARY, Clemson, baseball

CLEMSON -- The Tigers scored seven runs in the fourth inning to break the game open and Mack Anglin tossed 5.0 scoreless innings in Clemson’s 14-3 win over No. 22 NC State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 18-7 overall and 2-4 in the ACC. The Wolfpack dropped to 16-9 overall and 4-5 in ACC play.

Benjamin Blackwell and Caden Grice led Clemson’s 16-hit attack with three hits apiece, while Blackwell scored three runs and added two walks.

Clemson jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on Max Wagner’s run-scoring single, a Tyler Corbitt RBI fielder’s choice and an error off the bat of Dylan Brewer. In the third inning, three straight two-out Tiger hits plated a run, then Clemson tagged on seven runs in the fourth inning. Blake Wright lined a run-scoring single and Grice ripped a two-run double. After Wright scored on a wild pitch, Chad Fairey laced a run-scoring single, Cooper Ingle lofted a sacrifice fly and Bryar Hawkins lined a run-scoring single to give Clemson an 11-0 lead.

The Tigers added three runs in the sixth inning on bases-loaded walks by Hawkins and Corbitt as well as Brewer’s sacrifice fly. Noah Soles put the Wolfpack on the scoreboard with a solo homer in the seventh inning.

Anglin (4-2) earned the win by allowing just three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts. Wolfpack starter Matt Willadsen (1-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven runs on nine hits in 3.0 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network. Saturday is Military Appreciation Day at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

