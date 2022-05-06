CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers down No. 21 Yellow Jackets 9-3

CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers scored in five of the first six innings in their 9-3 victory over No. 21 Georgia Tech in the series opener at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night.

The Tigers (29-17, 7-14 ACC) scored two runs in the first inning on Cooper Ingle’s run-scoring single and Bryar Hawkins’ groundout. In the third inning, Blake Wright flared a two-out, run-scoring single, then Benjamin Blackwell lined a two-run single in the fourth inning. Jonathan French belted a two-run homer, his sixth of the year, in the fifth inning. Clemson added two runs in the sixth inning on Wright’s run-scoring double and Hawkins’ run-scoring single to build a 9-0 lead.

The Yellow Jackets (27-19, 12-13 ACC) dented the scoreboard on Colin Hall’s sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, then Stephen Reid belted a two-run homer later in the frame.

Hawkins led the Tigers’ 12-hit attack by going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Freshman Will Taylor, who suffered a torn ACL while playing for the Tiger football team in early October, made his college debut on the diamond, as he hit a single in his first plate appearance and scored a run.

Mack Anglin (5-4) earned the win by matching his career-long outing with 7.0 innings pitched. He gave up five hits, three runs and one walk with eight strikeouts. John Medich (4-4) suffered the loss, as he yielded five runs on eight hits in 4.0 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0