CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers down Boston College 9-3 in 10 innings in 1st game of doubleheader

BRIGHTON, MASS. - Pinch-hitter Alex Urban hit a run-scoring single with one out in the 10th inning to give Clemson the lead and the Tigers scored five two-out runs in the frame in their 9-3 victory over Boston College in the first game of a doubleheader at Harrington Athletics Village on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series and secured their 13th regular-season series win in a row over the Eagles, improved to 11-9 overall and 5-6 in the ACC. The Eagles dropped to 12-9 overall and 3-8 in ACC play.

James Parker led off the fourth inning with a home run, his sixth of the season, for the game's first run, then Elijah Henderson led off the top of the fifth inning with his second double of the game and scored on a two-out wild pitch. The Eagles responded with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, then Parker hit a two-out, run-scoring single in the top of the seventh inning.