CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers could turn to true freshman

CLEMSON -- Head coach Monte Lee turns to a freshman to keep Clemson’s dominant start on the mound going this week.

Right-handed pitcher Mack Anglin was supposed to make his first career appearance and start Tuesday against The Citadel, but the game was postponed until May 5.

Instead, Anglin could be making that start against Furman on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Clemson hasn't officially announced a starter for that game. It was listed as "TBA" before Tuesday's rainout.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Anglin was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Ohio last year and comes to Clemson as the No. 6 freshman in the ACC, according to Perfect Game.

“Mack Anglin is a name everybody’s going to be impressed with when they see him pitch,” Clemson coach Monte Lee said last week. “He’s up to 95 (mph) with a power breaking ball and he’s a true freshman.”

Lee has called Anglin’s go-to pitch a “power slider,” and said last month that the Marengo, Ohio, native would be “in the mix” for a starting role.

The Tigers are coming off a stellar weekend of pitching after they held Liberty, which returned several of its best hitters from 2019’s 43-win squad, to five runs in a three-game sweep.