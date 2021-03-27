CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers complete sweep with 7-2 win over Eagles in 2nd game of doubleheader

BRIGHTON, MASS. - In his first career start, righthander Nick Hoffmann tossed a complete game to lead Clemson to a 7-2 victory over Boston College in the second game of a doubleheader at Harrington Athletics Village on Saturday. The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 12-9 overall and 6-6 in the ACC. The Eagles dropped to 12-10 overall and 3-9 in ACC play.

Hoffmann (3-0) earned the win by pitching the first complete game by a Tiger since 2017. The freshman allowed six hits, two runs and no walks with seven strikeouts on 111 pitches. Eagle starter Alex Stiegler (1-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded eight hits, five runs and one walk with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.

After scoring a run in the first inning, the Tigers scored two runs in the second inning, highlighted by James Parker's run-scoring single. Clemson added a run in the third inning on Dylan Brewer's sacrifice fly and another run in the fourth inning on Davis Sharpe's two-out, run-scoring single. Max Wagner's run-scoring single in the top of the seventh inning gave Clemson a 6-0 lead. The Eagles plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, then Clemson added an insurance run in the ninth inning on an error.

Tigers take Game 1 in 10 innings