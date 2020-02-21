CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers blank Seawolves

"My heart was racing a little more than normal tonight," Spiers said. "It's good for us to have these challenges before we get to ACC play and have some of these younger guys see a moment like this. It was a good win."

Key play: After Stony Brook loaded the bases with a hit, hit-by-pitch and a walk with one out, Weatherly kept the Seawolves off the board when he induced a 4-6-3 double play to get out of the fourth inning unscathed.

"That was big," Weatherly said. "That was probably the play of the game. It kept me in the game."

Player of the game: Weatherly allowed just one base runner to reach scoring position in 21 batters faced. He struck out six of the first seven Seawolves and struck out the side three times.

"It makes playing behind him so much easier and so much more fun," Hall said. "We play more laid back and more relaxed because we know he's going to go out there and do his job."

Coach’s decision: Clemson second baseman Mac Starbuck made his first appearance at leadoff, where he went 0-for-3 with a run scored. Clemson's hottest hitter, outfielder Elijah Henderson, moved down to third, where he went 2-for-3.