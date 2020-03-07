CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers' bats down Eagles

Sharpe lasted just four innings, allowing four runs on six hits, with one walk and four strikeouts. Carter Raffield came on in the fifth, going 2.2 innings and giving up a run on four hits, with a walk and a strikeout, in picking up the first win of his career.

"Sharpe wasn't at his best," Lee said. "Our bullpen was outstanding. Raffield did a great job, and Hoffman. Both those guys pounded the strike zone and did a nice job."

Key play: BC second basemen Luke Gold dropped a pop fly off the bat of Sam Hall with two outs in the bottom of the fourth and the game tied at 4. Chad Fairey scored, and instead of the inning being over, the Tigers scored four runs in the inning to take an 8-4 lead.

Player of the game: Chad Fairey, who came in hitless in 15 at bats, went 3-5 on the day. He had an opposite field solo shot in the second and scored three runs on the day.

"I just went with the pitch," Fairey said of his first inning home run. "It was a pitch high and away, and it was a good pitch to drive that way."

Coaches' decision: Monte Lee went to Carter Raffield in relief of Sharpe after the fourth. It was clear Sharpe was a little off, and after the Tigers had just extended the lead to four runs, Lee wasn't giving Sharpe the chance to give up a four-run lead again.

Up next: The series finale takes place tomorrow at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, with first pitch at 1 pm on the ACC Network Extra.

Zach Lentz is a Clemson University alumnus who got his start working with the Tigers basketball team from 1999-2004. Now a resident of Orangeburg County, he reports on Clemson sports as a correspondent for The Times and Democrat. He also serves as a co-host of Solid Orange, seen at 11 p.m. Wednesdays on WACH FOX 57 in Columbia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0