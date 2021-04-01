 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers back on the road at N.C. State
0 comments
editor's pick
CLEMSON BASEBALL

CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers back on the road at N.C. State

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SPORTS LIBRARY, Clemson, baseball

CLEMSON -- The Tigers hit the road for the second weekend in a row, this time to face N.C. State in a three-game series at Doak Field.

Series setup

  • Who - Clemson (12-10, 6-6 ACC) vs. NC State (9-9, 4-8 ACC)
  • Best Ranking - CU - NR; NCS - NR
  • When - Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (7 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)
  • Where - Raleigh, N.C. (Doak Field)
  • Watch - ACC Network (Friday, Saturday), ACC Network Extra (Sunday)

Starting pitchers

  • Friday - RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU) vs. RHP Reid Johnston (NCS)
  • Saturday - LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU) vs. RHP Sam Highfill (NCS)
  • Sunday - TBA (CU) vs. TBA (NCS)

Clemson overview

CLEMSON BASEBALL: Georgia blanks Tigers 2-0
  • Clemson, who has a 3-4 road record, was blanked 2-0 by No. 23 Georgia at home on Tuesday after sweeping Boston College on the road.
  • The Tigers are averaging 5.5 runs per game and hitting .249 with a .402 slugging percentage, .355 on-base percentage and 13 steals.
  • The pitching staff has a 4.18 ERA, .252 opponents’ batting average and 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .965.

N.C. State overview

  • N.C. State, who has a 4-9 home record, is led by 25th-year Head Coach Elliott Avent.
  • The Wolfpack defeated UNC Greensboro 3-0 and have won five in a row. They are hitting .270 and have a 5.50 ERA and .982 fielding percentage.
  • Austin Murr is hitting .359 with four homers, 14 RBIs and 20 runs, while Luca Tresh is batting .329 with seven homers and 17 RBIs.

Quick hits

CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers complete sweep with 7-2 win over Eagles in 2nd game of doubleheader
  • Clemson scored a run in 144 straight games before it was shut out against No. 23 Georgia. It was the nation's second-longest active streak.
  • Clemson is 11-1 when scoring five or more runs in 2021.
  • Clemson is 10-0 when outhitting its opponent and 8-0 when totaling double-digit hits in 2021.

Askew returns on top of his game

  • Sophomore lefthander Keyshawn Askew suffered a leg injury in a scrimmage on Feb. 14 and did not make his first outing until March 14.
  • He has recovered and been one of the team's best pitchers since his return.
  • He is 0-0 with a 1.35 ERA and .259 opponents' batting average in 13.1 innings pitched over three appearances (two starts).
  • He has 18 strikeouts against only one walk and has not allowed an extra-base hit.
  • Clemson is 2-0 in his two starts, both in ACC games.
  • In his career, he is 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA and .273 opponents' batting average in 71.0 innings pitched over 24 appearances (12 starts).
  • He has totaled 66 strikeouts against 27 walks in his career.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News