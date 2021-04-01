CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers back on the road at N.C. State

CLEMSON -- The Tigers hit the road for the second weekend in a row, this time to face N.C. State in a three-game series at Doak Field.
Series setup
- Who - Clemson (12-10, 6-6 ACC) vs. NC State (9-9, 4-8 ACC)
- Best Ranking - CU - NR; NCS - NR
- When - Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (7 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)
- Where - Raleigh, N.C. (Doak Field)
- Watch - ACC Network (Friday, Saturday), ACC Network Extra (Sunday)
Starting pitchers
- Friday - RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU) vs. RHP Reid Johnston (NCS)
- Saturday - LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU) vs. RHP Sam Highfill (NCS)
- Sunday - TBA (CU) vs. TBA (NCS)
Clemson overview
- Clemson, who has a 3-4 road record, was blanked 2-0 by No. 23 Georgia at home on Tuesday after sweeping Boston College on the road.
- The Tigers are averaging 5.5 runs per game and hitting .249 with a .402 slugging percentage, .355 on-base percentage and 13 steals.
- The pitching staff has a 4.18 ERA, .252 opponents’ batting average and 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .965.
N.C. State overview
- N.C. State, who has a 4-9 home record, is led by 25th-year Head Coach Elliott Avent.
- The Wolfpack defeated UNC Greensboro 3-0 and have won five in a row. They are hitting .270 and have a 5.50 ERA and .982 fielding percentage.
- Austin Murr is hitting .359 with four homers, 14 RBIs and 20 runs, while Luca Tresh is batting .329 with seven homers and 17 RBIs.
Quick hits
- Clemson scored a run in 144 straight games before it was shut out against No. 23 Georgia. It was the nation's second-longest active streak.
- Clemson is 11-1 when scoring five or more runs in 2021.
- Clemson is 10-0 when outhitting its opponent and 8-0 when totaling double-digit hits in 2021.
Askew returns on top of his game
- Sophomore lefthander Keyshawn Askew suffered a leg injury in a scrimmage on Feb. 14 and did not make his first outing until March 14.
- He has recovered and been one of the team's best pitchers since his return.
- He is 0-0 with a 1.35 ERA and .259 opponents' batting average in 13.1 innings pitched over three appearances (two starts).
- He has 18 strikeouts against only one walk and has not allowed an extra-base hit.
- Clemson is 2-0 in his two starts, both in ACC games.
- In his career, he is 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA and .273 opponents' batting average in 71.0 innings pitched over 24 appearances (12 starts).
- He has totaled 66 strikeouts against 27 walks in his career.