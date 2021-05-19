CLEMSON BASEBALL: Regular season ending at home vs. Blue Devils

• The preseason first-team All-American has since rounded into form, making his return to the mound against USC Upstate on May 5.

• He is 3-1 with a 5.08 ERA, .255 opponents' batting average and 39 strikeouts in 28.1 innings pitched over seven appearances (five starts).

• Since returning from injury, he is 1-0 with a 3.12 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 8.2 innings pitched over three appearances (one start).

• He was able to contribute offensively during his hiatus, starting many games at first base, Clemson's best defensive player at the position.

• He is hitting .208 with three homers, five doubles, 12 RBIs, 13 runs and a .310 on-base percentage in 21 games (17 starts).

• He allowed just one hit, no runs and one walk with nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched to earn the win against Cincinnati on Feb. 19.

• He hit a two-run walkoff homer in the first game of a doubleheader against Wake Forest on April 25.

• He pitched 4.1 innings in relief, allowing three hits and no runs with eight strikeouts to earn the win at No. 10 Florida State on May 15.